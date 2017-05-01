Meet Constable Elliot - the guinea pig police mascot keen to teach you about road safety

You need to stop what you are doing because New Zealand Police has a new mascot and you need to see him.

Constable Elliot is NZ Police’s latest recruit and is guaranteed to steal your heart the moment you lay eyes on him.

New Zealand Police ‘Just the facts ma’am…’

The adorable guinea pig can be found working away at his desk alongside his colleagues:

New Zealand Police ‘Hold the line, I will just log in’.

And he’s always happy to offer valuable advice on road safety:

New Zealand Police Look what I just found; dumped next to the toy box. Tut tut. I think this driver forgot to look after their Subaru. Always remember to lock your car, remove all valuables and use a steering wheel…

According to NZ Police’s Facebook page, the guinea pig is owned by a member of the media team.

“He’s pampered, and loves going on trips to explore new food supplies,” they wrote.

“He loves being patted and carried and can spend a while being cuddled on laps. We take care of all our animals.”