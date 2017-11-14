Meet Chewy, the adorable alpaca taking Instagram by storm

An Australian alpaca is taking over social media with his fun antics.

His Instagram account, aptly named chew_paca, has over 170,000 followers who love watching the exploits of this lovely little chap.

Chewy came into his owner Matt’s life four years ago.

Matt, 15, first became intrigued by alpacas at a petting zoo a few years ago and researched what kind of pet they would make – it turns out they are well-adapted to being kept as a pet.

He took his idea seriously, volunteering at an alpaca farm to gain experience. His hard work was eventually rewarded when his parents purchased Chewy for him for Christmas.

Making our guests feel welcome #alpacasofinstagram #chewythealpaca #nosy A post shared by Chewpaca (@chew_paca) on Oct 24, 2017 at 2:47am PDT

Chewy is a pretty friendly pet and very welcoming to visitors. He also has a range of hobbies.

“Chewy loves going for walks and runs, says Matt.

Apparently he can walk himself #independentalpaca #chewythealpaca #alpacasofinstagram A post shared by Chewpaca (@chew_paca) on Oct 13, 2016 at 9:44pm PDT

“His favourite place to go is the beach to run freely. He loves meeting and being around people and animals. He also loves coming into my room and eating my food!”

Chewy seems pretty easy to take care of. Matt says he eats grass and other plants, as well as fruit, vegetables and a seed mix for treats. The adorable dude sleeps outside Matt’s room outside.

It’s safe to say that many of Chewy’s followers wish they could own such a magnificent and loving animal.