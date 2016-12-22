Meet Able, the adorable two-legged cat who walks like a T-Rex
22/12/2016 - 19:50:58Back to Discover Home
Able is a five-year-old tabby cat from Thailand, and we think you might like to meet him.
The cat lost his two front legs after chasing a bird on a rooftop and coming into contact with an electric power line.
His injuries meant he had to have his front legs and tail removed.
Able Maew – ????????????? ??????????????????? | Facebook
However, the feline is very able by nature.
He has the appearance of a tiny T-Rex now, and he’s absolutely rocking the look.
????????????????????????????????? #???????????
He’s not short of friends either, pictured here with good pal Fifi.
Able is an inspiration to us all.
Awwwwwwww.
Join the conversation - comment here