Meet Able, the adorable two-legged cat who walks like a T-Rex

Able is a five-year-old tabby cat from Thailand, and we think you might like to meet him.

The cat lost his two front legs after chasing a bird on a rooftop and coming into contact with an electric power line.

His injuries meant he had to have his front legs and tail removed.

However, the feline is very able by nature.

He has the appearance of a tiny T-Rex now, and he’s absolutely rocking the look.

He’s not short of friends either, pictured here with good pal Fifi.

Able is an inspiration to us all.

