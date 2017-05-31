Meanwhile in Ireland: President buys entire crowd ice creams

While the entire world goes crazy on #cofeve, our very own Michael D is being a legend in Dun Laoghaire.

Higgins was at the seaside town's attending their Harbour’s Bicentenary.

He there addressed the crowd, reminding us that we are the “emigrants nation” and planted a time capsule to mark the occasion.

Sure would youlook at his happy face.

Kids from local community creches join in the celebrations at Shanganagh Park House with President Michael D Higgins pic.twitter.com/H6HZ7f1P59 — dlrcc (@dlrcc) May 31, 2017

Not only that, according to some locals and 'social media', he bought the entire crowd 99s from local ice cream shop, Teddys.

Michael D Higgins just bought everyone in Dun Laoghaire a 99 in Teddy's pic.twitter.com/4nuScD8w3y — Bill Gleeson (@gleesonb) May 31, 2017

This is awkward, America.