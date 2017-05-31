Meanwhile in Ireland: President buys entire crowd ice creams

Back to Discover Home

While the entire world goes crazy on #cofeve, our very own Michael D is being a legend in Dun Laoghaire.

Higgins was at the seaside town's attending their Harbour’s Bicentenary.

He there addressed the crowd, reminding us that we are the “emigrants nation” and planted a time capsule to mark the occasion.

Sure would youlook at his happy face.

Not only that, according to some locals and 'social media', he bought the entire crowd 99s from local ice cream shop, Teddys.

This is awkward, America.
By Anna O'Donoghue

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover