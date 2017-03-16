McDonald's called Trump a 'disgusting excuse of a president' and Twitter is lovin' it

Someone at McDonald's posted a brave tweet today in which they called President Donald Trump a "disgusting excuse of a president".

The tweet, which was briefly pinned to the @McDonaldsCorp Twitter account, also stated "we would love to have @BarackObama back" before finishing with "you have tiny hands."

It was however deleted quickly.

We saw you McDonald's, we all saw you

Very disappointed in McDonalds for taking this down. Was really excited to see if Trump supporters were going to dare call for a boycott... pic.twitter.com/DYo5OvfKV3 — Nolen Gertz (@ethicistforhire) March 16, 2017

Listen to them. If anyone knows what's disgusting, it's McDonalds. pic.twitter.com/IxTEzjDEvM — James Felton (@JimMFelton) March 16, 2017

Although, there was also fears raised for the future of their social media manager.

Getting @McDonalds for lunch in solidarity with that recently fired social media manager. pic.twitter.com/rNjqJyrDIr — ʇʇǝɹɹɐפ (@grrt06) March 16, 2017

When I was 17, I quit my job at McDonald's by running the drive thru shirtless for an hour.



This social media manager had bolder ideas. pic.twitter.com/t1TNxYOlc2 — Josh Raby (@JoshRaby) March 16, 2017

Feel like we should have some sort of $ tip jar for the now fired McDonald's social media manager who gave us a hearty laugh this morning — Jennifer Hayden (@Scout_Finch) March 16, 2017

CEO of McDonald's: hey guys we need to step up our social media game.



McDonald's Social Media Manager:

"I volunteer as tribute" pic.twitter.com/uUNhrK8w2Y — Dimeji Babalola (@dimejibabalola) March 16, 2017

😂😂😂😂

Best thing about the erroneous @mcdonaldscorp, is the mentions suggesting a pay rise for the social media manager. pic.twitter.com/srd1FTB4sv — Naomi Mutua 🐱🐾 (@AKenyanGirl) March 16, 2017

McDonald's got all "woke" this morning. Keep up the good work, hacker or soon to be fired social media manager.👍🏾👌🏾💯👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Tq1cEdsLbW — TifOtter (@tifotter) March 16, 2017

Some people, as was to be expected, called for a boycott of the restaurant.

Retweet and Boycott McDonalds - Can you believe this insanity?https://t.co/5WQ73VoacC pic.twitter.com/WDeobK2H78 — 🇺🇸 Trump Cowb😮y (@1776__patriot) March 16, 2017

@thehill Its time to boycott McDonalds!! They are a disgusting excuse for real nutritious food!! Try Chic Fil A — Nikolaos (@2Bgreatagain) March 16, 2017

McDonalds boycott now in effect. When will companies learn to be quiet about politics and stick with what they do best. Sell products. — JC Mania (@lamania2012) March 16, 2017

.@McDonalds thinks they can insult the @POTUS and his base...nope. BOYCOTT MCDONALDS! — Amie (@DivaAmie) March 16, 2017

Terri Hickey, McDonald’s US spokesperson said: “Twitter notified us that our account was compromised. We deleted the tweet, secured our account and are now further investigating this.”