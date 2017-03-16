McDonald's called Trump a 'disgusting excuse of a president' and Twitter is lovin' it
Someone at McDonald's posted a brave tweet today in which they called President Donald Trump a "disgusting excuse of a president".
The tweet, which was briefly pinned to the @McDonaldsCorp Twitter account, also stated "we would love to have @BarackObama back" before finishing with "you have tiny hands."
It was however deleted quickly.
We saw you McDonald's, we all saw you
At least @McDonalds was fun for a moment... pic.twitter.com/0q8TSEB8wr— Kevin (@TheKevinDent) March 16, 2017
Very disappointed in McDonalds for taking this down. Was really excited to see if Trump supporters were going to dare call for a boycott... pic.twitter.com/DYo5OvfKV3— Nolen Gertz (@ethicistforhire) March 16, 2017
Listen to them. If anyone knows what's disgusting, it's McDonalds. pic.twitter.com/IxTEzjDEvM— James Felton (@JimMFelton) March 16, 2017
Although, there was also fears raised for the future of their social media manager.
Getting @McDonalds for lunch in solidarity with that recently fired social media manager. pic.twitter.com/rNjqJyrDIr— ʇʇǝɹɹɐפ (@grrt06) March 16, 2017
When I was 17, I quit my job at McDonald's by running the drive thru shirtless for an hour.— Josh Raby (@JoshRaby) March 16, 2017
This social media manager had bolder ideas. pic.twitter.com/t1TNxYOlc2
Feel like we should have some sort of $ tip jar for the now fired McDonald's social media manager who gave us a hearty laugh this morning— Jennifer Hayden (@Scout_Finch) March 16, 2017
CEO of McDonald's: hey guys we need to step up our social media game.— Dimeji Babalola (@dimejibabalola) March 16, 2017
McDonald's Social Media Manager:
"I volunteer as tribute" pic.twitter.com/uUNhrK8w2Y
😂😂😂😂— Naomi Mutua 🐱🐾 (@AKenyanGirl) March 16, 2017
Best thing about the erroneous @mcdonaldscorp, is the mentions suggesting a pay rise for the social media manager. pic.twitter.com/srd1FTB4sv
McDonald's got all "woke" this morning. Keep up the good work, hacker or soon to be fired social media manager.👍🏾👌🏾💯👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Tq1cEdsLbW— TifOtter (@tifotter) March 16, 2017
Some people, as was to be expected, called for a boycott of the restaurant.
Hey, @McDonalds. Care to elaborate on how much you LOVE TO HATE AMERICANS? Should we #Boycott #FakeFood ?? pic.twitter.com/RjsrrbQ926— ChrisP (@Real_ChrisP) March 16, 2017
Retweet and Boycott McDonalds - Can you believe this insanity?https://t.co/5WQ73VoacC pic.twitter.com/WDeobK2H78— 🇺🇸 Trump Cowb😮y (@1776__patriot) March 16, 2017
@thehill Its time to boycott McDonalds!! They are a disgusting excuse for real nutritious food!! Try Chic Fil A— Nikolaos (@2Bgreatagain) March 16, 2017
McDonalds boycott now in effect. When will companies learn to be quiet about politics and stick with what they do best. Sell products.— JC Mania (@lamania2012) March 16, 2017
.@McDonalds thinks they can insult the @POTUS and his base...nope. BOYCOTT MCDONALDS!— Amie (@DivaAmie) March 16, 2017
Terri Hickey, McDonald’s US spokesperson said: “Twitter notified us that our account was compromised. We deleted the tweet, secured our account and are now further investigating this.”
