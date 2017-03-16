McDonald's called Trump a 'disgusting excuse of a president' and Twitter is lovin' it

Someone at McDonald's posted a brave tweet today in which they called President Donald Trump a "disgusting excuse of a president".

The tweet, which was briefly pinned to the @McDonaldsCorp Twitter account, also stated "we would love to have @BarackObama back" before finishing with "you have tiny hands."

It was however deleted quickly.

We saw you McDonald's, we all saw you

Although, there was also fears raised for the future of their social media manager.

Some people, as was to be expected, called for a boycott of the restaurant.

Terri Hickey, McDonald’s US spokesperson said: “Twitter notified us that our account was compromised. We deleted the tweet, secured our account and are now further investigating this.”
By Greg Murphy

