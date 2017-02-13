McDonald's are giving away free breakfasts on Friday morning

McDonald's Ireland are giving away free breakfasts this coming Friday and they want everyone to know it.

#FreeBreakfastFriday is back to save people, too lazy to cook their own breakfasts, from vicious hunger pains.

It may not be the healthiest option, but the food chain are giving away free Sausage and Egg McMuffin or Bacon and Egg McMuffin.

Make sure you get there early for yours, the offer is only available until 10am.

McDonald's not your thing? We're sure that there are plenty of other options out there. Just don't do what this guy does with his cereal.