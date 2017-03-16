McDonald's apologises after hacker sends tweet abusing Donald Trump

McDonald's has apologised after a hacker sent a message calling Donald Trump "a disgusting excuse of a President" from its Twitter account.

The company said that the account was "hacked by an external source".

Based on our investigation, we have determined that our Twitter account was hacked by an external source. Read more: https://t.co/X5NwVI5sKp — McDonald's (@McDonaldsCorp) March 16, 2017

The tweet to Mr Trump has since been deleted but was captured in screenshots. The message said it would love to have Barack Obama back as president and "also you have tiny hands".

The tweet was temporarily pinned to the top of the McDonald's account so that it would be the top message people see if they visited the company's Twitter profile.

McDonald's said that it took swift action to secure the account, and apologised that the tweet was sent through its corporate account.

The company earlier said it was notified by Twitter that its account was "compromised".

Twitter notified us that our account was compromised. We deleted the tweet, secured our account and are now investigating this. — McDonald's (@McDonaldsCorp) March 16, 2017

- AP