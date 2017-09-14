Mayo superfan spends 10 hours in hairdressers in a bid for match ticket

It’s that time of year again, where you ring that third cousin, who you only half know, for chat and causally drop in ‘while I have you, do you’ve any All-Ireland tickets going up there?’.

Mayo and Dublin fans across the country are doing anything in their power to secure themselves a ticket to this Sunday’s big game.

Take Kany Kazadi, she spent 10 hours transforming her hair into her country's flag to show her support for the lads.

All she needs now is a ticket.

"The hair is done but no ticket. I'm still hoping for a miracle at this stage. If there is a spare anywhere please pm here,” she tweeted along with a picture of her multi-coloured hair.

The hair is done but no ticket😔still hoping 4 a miracle at this stage.If there is a spare anywhere please Im here #mayo4sam #Inthistogether pic.twitter.com/VZpmwlSncP — Kany Kazadi (@shesKany) September 12, 2017

Update: Kany’s has kindly received two tickets for Sunday’s game from EIR who were serious impressed with her dedication to her team.

Kazadi has lived in Castlebar for 12 years and each year Mayo reaches the All-Ireland she finds some way incorporating green and red into her hair.