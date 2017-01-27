Mayo people reacting to the Babestation models arriving in Westport is everything

This week the entire nation has been talking about the unusual story of residents in Westport receiving calls intended for the adult TV channel 'Babestation'.

So to clear the air, Babestation sent three of the their stars, Alexa, Priya and Vicky, to the Mayo town to apologise to any of the locals who ‘disturbed’ by the phone-number fiasco.

Colm Flynn also made his way to the town on the behalf of Maura and Dáithí on Today to chat to the locals.

And from inviting them to the local knitting class up the road to chatting to a few of Westport's local models, Mayo didn’t disappoint.

We genuinely hope they didn't waste the chance for some good #mayoforsam photos.