Maynooth restaurant owner chats about Justin Bieber popping in for dinner

It was far from a normal Tuesday in Maynooth yesterday as Justin Bieber popped into a local restaurant for dinner.

Liz Cascella, owner of Picaderos Restaurant in Maynooth, spoke to Kathryn Thomas on the Ray D’Arcy show earlier about the crazy experience.

Arriving with just his bodyguard in tow, Kathryn was quick to ask what he had to eat while there: A chicken tequila wrap with nachos, a tuna melt and an iced coffee.

Cascella went on to speak about her how two daughters and niece arrived in after school but decided to leave him eat his lunch in peace.

Given that he arrived in after a busy lunch shift, Liz shut the door of the restaurant worrying that he would have been mobbed if people knew he was inside, in Picaderos.

“Nobody knew that he was in there and I felt so bad for all the school kids walking by”.