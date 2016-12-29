Maynooth ladies show fellow students kindness this Christmas

Alice Kiernan and Megan Daly are students at Maynooth University.

They post videos regularly on their YouTube channel, The One Year Project, about mental health.

The video below shows their #BeKind campaign where they gave gifts to students on campus who they thought deserved something nice.

Brands including The Body Shop, Cocoa Brown, Butlers Chocolates and Captain Americas all got involved to help the girls do something nice this Christmas.

Isn't it nice to be nice?

If you can see the video, you can watch it here.