Maya Rudolph debuts her Ivanka Trump impression and it’s ‘secretly sexy’

Maya Rudolph is undeniably one of the funniest human beings in the entertainment world at the moment.

The actress nails it time and time again with her on point impressions and serious improv skills.

Last night she appeared on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” and surprised everyone with her Ivanka Trump impression and revealed the secret is to always speak in a sexy whisper voice.

“She’s always talking like she works in a lingerie store, a little bit,” she told Meyers as the first daughter.

“Like, if you want to get the matching panties, you can get them, but they’re $14.95.”

She then out did herself by diving into a box of wigs.

Can we just be best friends already, Maya?