Mauricio Pochettino was absolutely thrilled after netting this free-kick in Tottenham training

Mauricio Pochettino is best known these days as Tottenham’s brilliant manager, but this pre-season training video is a great reminder that the 45-year-old was once an international player.

Pochettino represented Argentina at the 2002 World Cup, as well as playing for Espanyol and Paris St-Germain, and for those too young to remember the manager’s playing career, feast your eyes on this set piece during the club’s trip to the USA.

Note the celebration – it looks like this meant a lot.

🙌 Mauricio's still got it! 🙌 A great finish from the Manager during training and a celebration to match... 🔥 🔥 #SpursInUSA pic.twitter.com/Z6pdcOE9Nl — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 26, 2017

Poch blows the whistle for himself before striking the ball low and hard into the bottom corner, before wheeling away in celebration – everybody’s very happy for him.

The free-kick was part of a game Pochettino and goalkeeping coach Toni Jiminez set up to test the goalies – Jiminez, who represented Spain as a goalkeeper, also has a pretty impressive right foot.

Mauricio's still got it! 🔥🔥🔥



🙌 The manager and Toni Jimenez take on the goalkeepers during training in the USA! 🇺🇸 #SpursInUSA pic.twitter.com/WXtorEbrek — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 27, 2017

This is the kind of video that has fans wondering…

Can he play number 10 still? — Hotspur Edition (@HotspurEdition) July 26, 2017

Give him some time to get his fitness right and perhaps Pochettino could do 25 minutes in a League Cup fixture.