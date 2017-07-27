Mauricio Pochettino was absolutely thrilled after netting this free-kick in Tottenham training

Back to Discover Home

Mauricio Pochettino is best known these days as Tottenham’s brilliant manager, but this pre-season training video is a great reminder that the 45-year-old was once an international player.

Pochettino represented Argentina at the 2002 World Cup, as well as playing for Espanyol and Paris St-Germain, and for those too young to remember the manager’s playing career, feast your eyes on this set piece during the club’s trip to the USA.

Note the celebration – it looks like this meant a lot.

Poch blows the whistle for himself before striking the ball low and hard into the bottom corner, before wheeling away in celebration – everybody’s very happy for him.

The free-kick was part of a game Pochettino and goalkeeping coach Toni Jiminez set up to test the goalies – Jiminez, who represented Spain as a goalkeeper, also has a pretty impressive right foot.

This is the kind of video that has fans wondering…

Give him some time to get his fitness right and perhaps Pochettino could do 25 minutes in a League Cup fixture.
KEYWORDS: Viral, Soccer, Pochettino, Tottenham, UK, football, goal, Mauricio Pochettino, pre-season, Premier League, Tottenham, training, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover