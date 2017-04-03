Matthew Perry got involved in a brilliant Friends joke at a hockey match
It seems that no matter where Matthew Perry goes, Chandler Bing is never far behind.
Last week the New York Rangers were playing the Pittsburgh Penguins - the same fixture that featured in a famous early episode of Friends.
And whoever was in charge of the big screen decided to have a little fun knowing Perry was in attendance.
so this happened last night at Rangers game (watch until the end) pic.twitter.com/MiKSExzYbd— Inside Friends (@insidefriends) April 1, 2017
Could that be any funnier?
