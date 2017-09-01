Mary Byrne just abseiled down one of Dublin’s tallest buildings

Announced as the newest celebrity ambassador for Make-A-Wish Ireland, Mary Byrne decided to take an active approach and abseil down one of Dublin’s tallest buildings today.

The event, named Rope for Hope, offers participants the once-in-a-lifetime chance to abseil 115 ft of State Street International on Dublin's Quays, while raising much needed funds for Make-A-Wish Ireland.

The former X-factor star said, “I’m delighted to become a Make-A-Wish Ireland ambassador. I’m a big believer the in the power of a wish-come-true, and no one deserves that more than a child who is battling a life-threatening illness.

“The joy and hope that Make-A-Wish Ireland brings to these children and their families is just incredible and I am delighted to help spread the word about the great work they do!”

The incredible @MaryByrneMusic just did our #Rope4Hope! Well done and thank you so much Mary! pic.twitter.com/b5z7dHb5u8 — Make-A-Wish Ireland (@MakeAWish_ie) September 1, 2017

Mary is no stranger to fairy-tales, having won the hearts of millions with her warm personality and powerhouse voice on the X-factor in 2010.

In 2016, Rope for Hope raised over €75,000 to grant wishes for children across Ireland who are living with life-threatening medical conditions.