'Marty Bonus!': Play this addictive Marty Morrissey game

A potential contender for game of the year has just been released as you can now control Marty Morrissey in a simple dancing game.

RTÉ has released 'Dancing with Marty' which allows fans of Dancing with the Stars to tap along to the music and control the sports commentator and presenter to earn points.

The show returns on Sunday, January 7 at 6.30pm.

Play the game via the link below

It will feature Marty Morrissey, Anna Geary, Alannah Beirne, Bernard O’Shea, Jake Carter, Rob Heffernan, Norah Casey, Deirdre O'Kane, Erin McGregor, Maia Dunphy and Tomas O Leary.

For now, though, you can dance with Marty.

Simply use your arrow keys to hit the directions as they pass the top of the screen.

Our best score was 262, but we're sure you can top that.

Play here.