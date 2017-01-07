Martin Shkreli doesn't appear to be having much luck finding a date to Trump's inauguration

Martin Shkreli, possibly one of the world’s most hated men, is looking for a date to president-elect Donald’s Trump inauguration ceremony.

Trump will be sworn into office and officially begin his four-year term as president on January 20, an event which Skhreli and a plus-one apparently have an invite to.

Shkreli appeared to have sent a direct message to journalist Lauren Duca, inviting her to the ceremony with him. She declined, stating she’d rather eat her own organs.

The former pharmaceutical boss then propositioned fitness star Jen Selter.

And Observer writer Dana Schwartz.

Who, funnily enough, had already made similar plans to Duca on inauguration day…

Shkreli later explained he’d been trolling the women with his offers, although the excuse may just be a cover for his inability to face rejection. Who knows?

Shkreli was once chief executive of the company Turing which obtained the manufacturing licence for the life-saving drug Daraprim and hiked its price by over 5,000% overnight.

If ever he finds a date to the occasion, we’re sure they’re in for a whale of a time.
KEYWORDS: Donald Trump, Martin Shkreli, Politics, US

 

