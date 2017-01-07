Martin Shkreli doesn't appear to be having much luck finding a date to Trump's inauguration

Martin Shkreli, possibly one of the world’s most hated men, is looking for a date to president-elect Donald’s Trump inauguration ceremony.

Trump will be sworn into office and officially begin his four-year term as president on January 20, an event which Skhreli and a plus-one apparently have an invite to.

Shkreli appeared to have sent a direct message to journalist Lauren Duca, inviting her to the ceremony with him. She declined, stating she’d rather eat her own organs.

I would rather eat my own organs pic.twitter.com/IgeCRZqk8w — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) January 5, 2017

The former pharmaceutical boss then propositioned fitness star Jen Selter.

What are you doing for inauguration? @JenSelter — Martin Shkreli (@MartinShkreli) January 5, 2017

And Observer writer Dana Schwartz.

aiyo @DanaSchwartzzz u gonna be in DC boo — Martin Shkreli (@MartinShkreli) January 5, 2017

Who, funnily enough, had already made similar plans to Duca on inauguration day…

Sorry I already made really fun plans to gnaw off all of my limbs. https://t.co/nORcuVSQlm — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) January 5, 2017

Shkreli later explained he’d been trolling the women with his offers, although the excuse may just be a cover for his inability to face rejection. Who knows?

im asking the most liberal most trumpy journalists out. it's a joke. it's really really funny. i'm the best. https://t.co/JB8Y3U1j8i — Martin Shkreli (@MartinShkreli) January 5, 2017

Shkreli was once chief executive of the company Turing which obtained the manufacturing licence for the life-saving drug Daraprim and hiked its price by over 5,000% overnight.

If ever he finds a date to the occasion, we’re sure they’re in for a whale of a time.