Mark Hamill wishes they could have filmed The Last Jedi entirely in Ireland

Mark Hamill has been singing Ireland’s praises once again saying that he wished they could have shot the entire of Star Wars: The Last Jedi in Ireland.

In an interview with Tourism Ireland, Hamill says that coming back to film on the west coast of Ireland was a treat for all the cast and crew.

"You get up in the morning and see vistas where I was sure it was a special effect," the Star Wars actor said.

He spoke of the warm welcome they received from locals in each of the locations they filmed. Although, he admits that after living in New York for so many years "I wasn’t sure how to take it".

He finishes by encouraging anyone to visit the unique location of the Wild Atlantic Way.

Tourism Ireland released the video as part of the final phase of their latest Star Wars campaign which highlights Ireland’s role in the latest installment of the franchise.

In another video, director of The Last Jedi Rian Johnson and Daisy Ridley give us a look behind the scenes while filming on Skellig Michael.

"Ireland has been great to us," says Daisy Ridley who plays Rey. "The weather has been fantastic. I mean, it’s really amazing."

Johnson says that he feels very lucky to be able to capture Skellig Michael on film.

Mally Chung, Supervising Location Manager on the film, said that they were welcomed with open arms when they arrived at Malin Head in Donegal.

"The kids were out in the street waving at us, they had welcome plaques out they had all put teddy bears outside," said Mr Chung.

"It has been phenomenal. We really feel like we’re doing something special here."

"Tourism Ireland has been taking every opportunity to capitalise on the publicity around the film – and, in fact, our two previous Star Wars films, released in December, have been collectively viewed by four million people so far," said Niall Gibbons, CEO of Tourism Ireland.

"Our aim is to help whet peoples’ appetites to come and visit the Wild Atlantic Way and Ireland.”

