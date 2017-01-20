Marijuana activists are marking Donald Trump's inauguration by handing out free weed

People all over the world are protesting about Donald Trump’s inauguration as US president in their own individual ways, and now stoners are joining in with a unique demonstration.

Some kind souls have genuinely been handing out free weed in Washington DC to mark the event.

DC Marijuana Justice are behind it all, and have estimated to be handing out 4,200 joints (for 420 – geddit?). As you can imagine, the line to get your hands on a free joint was pretty long.

Even though it’s legal to give weed as a gift in the state, it’s actually against the law to smoke it in public. However, we don’t think that’s going to stop anyone.

The Trump 420 protest organised by DC Marijuana Justice has one big plan: to light up four minutes and 20 seconds into Trump’s inauguration speech as their own way of protesting against his presidency.

Activists even had a pretty recognisable mascot to accompany them.

And don’t think that this is all just for fun: activists are making a public point about the issue of cannabis reform.

And some people had a bit of a different interpretation to Michelle Obama’s now iconic phrase in light of the demonstration.

Well, that’s one way of looking at it.
