Marian Keyes asked Twitter what a 'bag of cans' was and this happened

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again, you’re not really on Twitter if you don’t follow Marian Keyes.

The Irish author proved our statement once again in the last 24 hours by asking the world to explain to her “the nuance of 'a bag of cans'”?

A phrase you might have heard time and time again over the spell of fine weather.

According to slang.ie, a ‘bag of cans’ is an Irish party favourite made up of a “Plastic bag containing warm cans of Bulmers”.

In an attempt to stop feeling left out, the Irish author wanted the full lowdown.

She asked her 145 thousands followers, which cans should be placed in her bag and whether she should use a reusable ‘yoke’ or a Tesco plastic bag?

Yes, we plan on framing some of these epic replies.

Now you know.
By Anna O'Donoghue

