Marian Keyes asked Twitter what a 'bag of cans' was and this happened

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again, you’re not really on Twitter if you don’t follow Marian Keyes.

The Irish author proved our statement once again in the last 24 hours by asking the world to explain to her “the nuance of 'a bag of cans'”?

A phrase you might have heard time and time again over the spell of fine weather.

Irish people! A request - can anyone explain to me the nuance of 'a bag of cans'? I'd be SO grateful, I HATE feeling left out — Marian Keyes (@MarianKeyes) June 25, 2017

According to slang.ie, a ‘bag of cans’ is an Irish party favourite made up of a “Plastic bag containing warm cans of Bulmers”.

In an attempt to stop feeling left out, the Irish author wanted the full lowdown.

She asked her 145 thousands followers, which cans should be placed in her bag and whether she should use a reusable ‘yoke’ or a Tesco plastic bag?

Like, *which* cans should I have in my 'bag of cans'?

What kind of bag? Tescos plastic? A reusable yoke? A 'haversack'? (Worst word!) — Marian Keyes (@MarianKeyes) June 25, 2017

And *where* should I drink my 'bag of cans'? In a field, on the Dart, in my own living room? Do I share? Or lunge at any person who *nears*? — Marian Keyes (@MarianKeyes) June 25, 2017

Yes, we plan on framing some of these epic replies.

I think it's this generation's bottle in a brown bag — Sile Ni Dhubhghaill (@silenidsocdems) June 25, 2017

Left out no more! pic.twitter.com/RR8Zrv2S3o — Ciara Noonan (@CiaraMarieN) June 25, 2017

A blue plastic bag - favoured by offies



Join the "blue bag brigade". — Claire Allan (@ClaireAllan) June 25, 2017

Generally bulmers in a plastic bag.. Heineken if you had notions, in a quinsworth/Tesco style — Clodagh Holohan (@CloHolohan) June 25, 2017

Living in student land, no bag required, just buy a slab and carry home, showing of yer guns,. — tempest (@lehsacmurd) June 25, 2017

That is the beauty of a bag of cans they can be drank anywhere — Brian Murphy (@brumurphy) June 25, 2017

A tote — Philip COLE (@mrpjcole) June 25, 2017

Now you know.