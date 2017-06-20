Marco Rubio tried to hug Ivanka Trump and the photo is gloriously awkward

A photo of a meeting between Marco Rubio and Ivanka Trump has gone viral after the Republican Senator looked to be rejected when he went in for a hug.

Ivanka Trump arriving at the Capitol greeted by Sen Rubio. She's now meeting with lawmakers on child tax credit. pic.twitter.com/shhrD9kOnW — Erica Werner (@ericawerner) June 20, 2017

Associated Press photographer Erica Werner posted the photo on Twitter explaining that the President’s daughter was due to meet politicians to discuss child tax credit.

However, what began as a run of the mill tweet soon became an object of fun as Twitter users revelled in the seemingly awkward photo – in which Trump stands stock still as Rubio leans in for an embrace.

From drawing comparisons with popular culture…

I knew Marco Rubio's hug looked familiar pic.twitter.com/r83yLkhhTI — A Cold Rog (@iamtherog) June 20, 2017

Ivanka’s inner monologue when Marco Rubio tries to say hi: pic.twitter.com/V1DLj8AnPq — Eric Haywood (@EricHaywood) June 20, 2017

… to making up their own captions, the internet was having a lot of fun with the image.

Marco Rubio hugging Ivanka Trump like pic.twitter.com/muLLvmQpTU — Michelle Vallese (@michellevallese) June 20, 2017

Rubio: Ooh, you're so cold you make me believe in climate change.

Ivanka: I'm sorry, did you say something? — Suzanna Regos🌊 (@suzannaregos) June 20, 2017

It's like kids were trying to make two mannequins kiss at Old Navy. — D.V. Dagrate ⭕ (@DuoVonDagrate) June 20, 2017

Rubio ran against Donald Trump in the Republican primary last year, and was a vocal critic of the now US president at that time. However, he and his wife had dinner with the Trumps in February and he also dined at the White House in early June along with other Republican Senators.

Some we left wondering if this was Rubio’s approach to all people he meets, or just Ivanka.

Does Little Marco hug all White House staff that he meets with? I'm betting that a handshake would have been more appropriate. — Eileen Bryanf (@zachsmomm) June 20, 2017

Yes. I've been around a lot of Latino households. Seen all sorts of kiss iterations. But never seen anything resembling that... — Alice Evans (@AliceEvansGruff) June 20, 2017

Others turned their attention to the chap in the background, who looks disapprovingly up at the pair.

That guy sitting in the background looks like he's judging Rubio for not heeding Ivanka's "Don't hug me, bro!" body language. pic.twitter.com/lFtmbs1ROs — ENB (@EarlNoahBernsby) June 20, 2017

Zoom-in to the guy in the background. THATS ALL OF US! pic.twitter.com/BJ4B9ZVY3O — GeorgiaVote ur Osoff (@ImpeachAgentO) June 20, 2017

(J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Whichever element of the photo is most awkward to viewers, it seems relations were a little less frosty after the meeting.