Many Cork people have reacted on Twitter to the loss of water in the city
Over 40,000 homes and businesses are without water across Cork city at the moment as the city 'enjoys' 22-degree summer solstice heat.
As a result of the burst pipe - on what is one of the warmest days of the year - many people have taken to Twitter to express their frustration, including businesses who have had to close their doors.
Unfortunately due to dirty water from @IrishWater we have made the decision to close as we cannot serve coffee or prep for lunch. #sorry— Union Grind (@uniongrindcork) June 21, 2017
2017 and we have to buy water to stay open . ..take a bow Irish Water 😈😈😈😈😈 pic.twitter.com/b4Kelhe127— redsforever (@finnlynch1) June 21, 2017
Not very good #irishwater & #corkcc to have NO WATER for personal / business use in #Cork #CorkCity areas ...↘️ 🤔 Very bad timing. 🙉 pic.twitter.com/ilKtKw43ro— Pierce Kennedy 🇮🇪 (@PierceKennedy) June 21, 2017
Sorry to say but we've had to close due to no water because of a burst water mains apologies #Cork #Corkwater— Fenn's Quay (@FennsQuay) June 21, 2017
Others are looking on the bright side of a glum situation.
Cork city council notice: no water supply to the city north until 6 pm. But we open to the public as usual with... https://t.co/2S4bpbJ09F— yuwu shan (@yuwushan) June 21, 2017
Hopefully @Cork_CountyCC @IrishWater will have this mess sorted by the morning. We will return at 8am Thursday #seeyouthen— Cafe Serendipity (@Serendipitycork) June 21, 2017
Some people's days took a turn for the better, while the outlook of others' is yet to be decided.
Burst water main in #Cork means my daughter's out of school early. At least someone is happy— E.L. (@mschiyabelle) June 21, 2017
Oh god...does #Cork burst water mains mean no coffee @filtercork @StPetersCork ?! (Rest of today's work depending on this)— Alice Coyle (@fabfoodcork) June 21, 2017
