Many Cork people have reacted on Twitter to the loss of water in the city

Back to Discover Home

Over 40,000 homes and businesses are without water across Cork city at the moment as the city 'enjoys' 22-degree summer solstice heat.

As a result of the burst pipe - on what is one of the warmest days of the year - many people have taken to Twitter to express their frustration, including businesses who have had to close their doors.

Others are looking on the bright side of a glum situation.

Some people's days took a turn for the better, while the outlook of others' is yet to be decided.

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover