Mannix Flynn: Apollo House was a failure and exploitative of homeless people

Dublin City councillor Mannix Flynn says that the Apollo House occupation was a 'complete and absolute failure.'

Speaking on the Late Late Show last night, the Independent councillor told Ryan Tubridy that the people behind the occupation of the NAMA property back in December were exploiting the homeless people.

"The individuals who were in Apollo House, proporting to represent the homeless, were basically exploiting the homeless for their own capitol," he said.

"I don't think it achieved anything. I think people woke up when I asked the question as to what they're doing with the money they got, how many people they housed.

Many people voiced their opinions on Twitter and it is safe to say that their opinions of Cllr Flynn and his comments were mixed.

Mannix Flynn highlights a new strand to the scandal of abuse, the role of the judiciary has arguably not been talked about #LateLateShow — Andrew McFadden (@AindriuMac) February 24, 2017

Mannix Flynn needed in politics to challenge limits of redress/justice #solidarity with all survivors institutional abuse @RTELateLateShow — Linda Connolly✍🏻 (@Linda__Connolly) February 24, 2017

Mannix Flynn talking the talk BUT he empowered him self to turn his life around on his own!No help !!To good to be true for me!!! #latelate — Mary (@marykealy1) February 24, 2017

Ohh not sure how I feel about Mannix Flynn. Started off liking him but yeh not sure now #latelate #LateLateShow — Aileen Farrell (@aileen_farrell) February 24, 2017

Mannix Flynn really is a nasty piece of work. #latelate #ApolloHouse — Conor Foley (@ConorFoley32) February 24, 2017

Fair play Mannix Flynn calling it like it is on the #LateLateShow Apollo House was a populist stunt run by Brendan Ogle — Proinsias O Foghlú (@francisfoley) February 24, 2017

Mannix Flynn having a right go at the Apollo House brigade #LateLateShow — Michael Doyle (@MDoyler) February 24, 2017

Mannix Flynn talks a lot but says very little #latelate #LateLateShow — John O'Neill (@John_the_Champ) February 24, 2017