Mannix Flynn: Apollo House was a failure and exploitative of homeless people

Dublin City councillor Mannix Flynn says that the Apollo House occupation was a 'complete and absolute failure.'

Speaking on the Late Late Show last night, the Independent councillor told Ryan Tubridy that the people behind the occupation of the NAMA property back in December were exploiting the homeless people.

"The individuals who were in Apollo House, proporting to represent the homeless, were basically exploiting the homeless for their own capitol," he said.

"I don't think it achieved anything. I think people woke up when I asked the question as to what they're doing with the money they got, how many people they housed.

Many people voiced their opinions on Twitter and it is safe to say that their opinions of Cllr Flynn and his comments were mixed.
By Greg Murphy

