Manchester Evening News had the best response to homophobic Pride comments

Manchester celebrated its annual Pride parade on Saturday with thousands spilling into the streets to celebrate the city’s LGBT+ community.

The event was covered by the Manchester Evening News (MEN), which posted a link to an article on its Facebook page.

As more than 50 comments poured in under the post, a few homophobic remarks surfaced on the platform – with some questioning the need for a Pride parade, and one calling the event a “pantomime”.

The negative responses were rejected by the majority of commenters.

The rainbow is flying high at the venue this morning - we hope everyone has an amazing time @ManchesterPride this weekend! #BeeProud 🐝🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/AUY98h9olH — Manchester Central (@mcr_central) August 25, 2017

In response to the controversial replies, the Manchester newspaper published a powerful message, articulating exactly why LGBT+ pride is necessary, particularly when the community still faces persecution and inequality throughout the world.

The response read: “Quite remarkable how many negative comments we have to remove or hide on stories like this. To those asking when is ‘straight pride day’ or questioning why we still have Pride we’d ask this: Did you know that homosexuality is punishable by death in 12 countries? Celebrating Pride in those places can literally get you killed.

“Did you know there’s been a recent rise in homophobic hate crimes? Did you know that in Britain homophobic attacks rose by 147% in three months from June last year. Did you know nearly half of all trans children in this country have attempted suicide? Or that 80 per cent have self-harmed?

“Did you know it’s only been 50 years since homosexuality was decriminalised in the UK? This is why we still have Pride marches. And Manchester’s is the best in the world.”

Love how @MENnewsdesk are taking zero shit over this 👏🏻🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/mzRz4ONzZP — James (@JamesFl) August 27, 2017

The comment was liked more than 270 times, and sparked a heated debate in the replies, with some continuing to post anti-Pride comments.

Saturday’s event featured a tribute to Coronation Street superfan Martyn Hett, who was killed in the Manchester Arena bombing on May 22nd.

Corrie’s float featured a sign which read “Be More Martyn”.

The event also saw Mayor Andy Burnham display his YMCA skills.

I am totally living for @AndyBurnhamGM doing the YMCA with Manchester police 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/CbPsbEbIXw — Benjamin Butterworth (@benjaminbutter) August 26, 2017

The celebrations are continuing throughout bank holiday weekend.