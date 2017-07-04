Man who inspired Ice Bucket Challenge gives inspired response to false report of his death

Pete Frates, the man who inspired the Ice Bucket Challenge, is back in hospital but alive.

It had been reported that the 32-year-old, who was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in 2012, had died, but he responded defiantly from his bed at Massachusetts General Hospital – with a bit of help from a Pearl Jam classic.

The song is called Alive – and it was met with a warm reception.

Love your sense of humor @PeteFrates3 - way to be! — JADIANN THOMPSON (@JadiannTV) July 3, 2017

A true hero — Danny Ventura (@BostonHeraldHS) July 3, 2017

Also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, Pete’s condition weakens muscles and impairs physical functioning and has no known cure.

The Ice Bucket Challenge got people around the world to dump freezing water over themselves to help fund research into the disease – raising more than $220 million (£170 million) after taking off in 2014.

Jockey Frankie Dettori and television presenter Clare Balding taking part in 2014 (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)

Some of Pete’s friends and family took to Twitter to complain about the false reports of his death – but he responded with his infectious optimism and playfulness.

Wake up with a hangover and twitter telling you your friend is fake dead. Goddamnit ppl let me just got eat a cheeseburger and a hot dog. — Feitelberg (@FeitsBarstool) July 3, 2017

Whilst some of his friends sent him messages of support, with one sending him an entire Pearl Jam playlist to help him pull through.

@PeteFrates3 Keep fighting. Here's a @PearlJam playlist that I listen to in when I'm "in the ring" Love you.

-SG https://t.co/csXHKoOFWP — Steve Gleason (@TeamGleason) July 3, 2017

A journalist who reported Pete had died said he was “deeply sorry” for the mistake.

CORRECTION: Family friend of Peter Frates told me had passed at 32. He was wrong and I was doubly wrong to tweet it. Thank God I was wrong. — Mike Barnicle (@mikebarnicle) July 3, 2017

Deeply sorry for mistaken tweet on Pete Frates. — Mike Barnicle (@mikebarnicle) July 3, 2017

Pete’s family said on Facebook he is “battling this beast ALS like a Superhero”.

Update on Pete – July 3rd! Pete's family wants everyone to know that Pete is resting comfortably at MGH as the Doctors,… Posted by Team FrateTrain on Monday, July 3, 2017

You can follow Pete’s story on his Twitter page, or on the Facebook page dedicated to his fight against his disease, Team Frate Train.