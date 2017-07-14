Man stuck inside ATM freed after feeding notes through receipt slot

A workman trapped inside a cash machine in the US was forced to pass handwritten notes through the receipt slot to summon help.

He became stuck when changing a lock to a room that leads to the back of the ATM, said police in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Lieutenant Chris Hooper said: "Apparently he left his cellphone and the swipe card he needed to get out of the room outside in his truck."

When he realised he was trapped with no way to communicate, he resorted to sliding notes through the slot, but customers thought it was a joke.

People using a downtown ATM end up helping rescue a man stuck inside. https://t.co/oEMBi5xQAs — KRIS 6 News (@KRIS6News) July 12, 2017

One read: "Please help. I'm stuck in here and I don't have my phone. Please call my boss ..."

People withdrawing cash though it was a prank, but one called police who heard a faint voice from inside the machine.

They kicked down the door and freed the red-faced worker - his name has so far not been released.

Corpus Christi police officer Richard Olden summed up the bizarre incident: "You'll never see this again in your life that somebody's stuck in the ATM machine. It was just great."