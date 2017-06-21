Man sent home from work for wearing shorts returns in dress
A man was sent home from work on Monday because he was wearing shorts.
Joey Bardge posted about it on Twitter.
He asked, "if women can wear skirts/dresses at work can I wear smart shorts like so?"
He has a point.
After being sent home he changed into a pink and black t-shirt dress, perfectly suitable work attire, and returned to work.
He was later informed that men would be allowed to wear 3/4 length shorts.
Legend.
If women can wear skirts/dresses at work can I wear smart shorts like so? pic.twitter.com/UD0AQ6ZCbP— joey (@jBarge_) June 19, 2017
Answer: nope. Just been sent home from work— joey (@jBarge_) June 19, 2017
What looks better pic.twitter.com/aj7S4sPrtJ— joey (@jBarge_) June 19, 2017
See you soon, twitter. I'll be sent home soon. pic.twitter.com/XfFyxDeBAK— joey (@jBarge_) June 19, 2017
June 19, 2017
Partial win? pic.twitter.com/SKh1WcbcR4— joey (@jBarge_) June 19, 2017
