Man sent home from work for wearing shorts returns in dress

A man was sent home from work on Monday because he was wearing shorts.

Joey Bardge posted about it on Twitter.

He asked, "if women can wear skirts/dresses at work can I wear smart shorts like so?"

He has a point.

After being sent home he changed into a pink and black t-shirt dress, perfectly suitable work attire, and returned to work.

He was later informed that men would be allowed to wear 3/4 length shorts.

Legend.
By Claire Anderson

