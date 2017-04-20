Man reunited with wallet he lost at a festival 14 years ago, but there’s a twist

A man has been reunited with his wallet after he lost it 14 years ago at festival in Reading.

Tim Burrows, a London-based journalist, received a Facebook message earlier which asked him if he lost a wallet in 2003.

Weirdly, he had.

The man who contacted Tim then revealed how his friends had found his wallet in a ditch at the festival and handed it into the Lost and Found, after nicking £10 to buy some cider.

Turns out, ever since then the group of friends have been holding an annual cider drinking competition in his honour.

“Of course looking back on it, that was very childish and illegal but I always thought it would be nice to reach out and let you know that it went down as an annual tradition of cider drinking competitions named ‘the Timothy Burrows challenge’,” the anonymous Facebook said.

He even offered to pay the £10 back.

Been contacted by a man who found my wallet at Reading 2003, took £10 out to buy cider and held an annual drinking competition in my honour pic.twitter.com/1a5YyIbpEx — timburrows (@timburrows) April 18, 2017

