Man records the heartbreaking moment his mother forgets who he is

American Youtuber Joe Joe’s mother was diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia at the age of 65.

She is now 67 and living in a nursing home as she is no longer able to bathe herself, use the restroom or take her medication.

Joe Joe - whose real name is Joey - decided to create a video series documenting his weekly interactions with his mother, in a bid to help raise awareness of the disease.

His latest video, 'episode #6' shows him take his mother to the a local shopping center where they go to the hairdressers and adorably crash a photobooth.

The day seems upbeat and carefree until he hears the words that quickly turns the day into “the worst day of his life”.

“Who am I?,” Joey asks.

“I don’t know,” she replies.

The conversation begins at 7:56 and by the time Joey asks his mother whether he looks familiar to her, you’ll be in tears.

We really weren't ready for that ending.

The video was posted to Reddit where commenters praised Joey for capturing the moment.

“That was gut wrenching and absolutely soul crushing. I could feel his pain and fear,” one replied.

“This hits me real hard at home not that long ago I remember having these exact type of conversations with my grandfather. Dementia is a real hard thing to deal with on both ends,” another added.

If you have been affected by issues covered in this story please contact Alzheimers National Helpline on 1800 341 341.

Their helpline advisers and trained helpline volunteers are available to talk to you in confidence about: Different causes of dementia, how a diagnosis is made, accessing our services and supports, practical tips for living well day-to-day, legal and financial affairs and much more.