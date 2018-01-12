Man mauled by bear ‘happy to be alive’ after attack left him needing 41 stitches

A man who needed 41 stitches after he was mauled by a bear near to his home in Florida says he’s “happy to be alive” after the encounter.

Andrew Meunier left his home to take his dog out when he realised the one-metre tall bear was at his side.

He described the attack as “feeling like someone had punched me”.

He has been left with large lacerations across his face from the middle of his forehead to above his right ear, and over his cheek.

He said as the bear swiped at him “I kind of flew that way and got myself together and somehow got in the door”.

“I’m just happy to be alive,” Meunier said. “It could’ve been a totally different story.”

His dog ran back inside scared, Meunier told Collier County Sheriff’s Department.