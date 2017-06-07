Man at centre of viral tornado picture gives first Irish interview

Theunis Wessels is a man who must be getting used to being at the centre of a storm, writes Breda Graham.

A picture of him casually mowing the lawn in his garden in Alberta, Canada as a tornado passes behind him has gone viral and has put him at the centre of a media storm.

The image was captured by his wife Cecilia who snapped away as Mr Wessesl assured his daughter he was keeping an eye on the tornado.

Originally from South Africa, Theunis has now been dubbed ‘Tornado Man’ by the world’s media, after the photo was shared globally.

In his first Irish interview, ‘Tornado Man’ spoke told Ray D’Arcy about his overnight rise to fame.

He explained how his wife Cecelia just put the picture up on Facebook to show their friends and it ended up going viral.

He explained how the weather changed so fast from clear blue skies to thunder clouds that he did not have time to take off his sunglasses.

“All the credit to my wife, she took a phenomenal picture,” he said.

Since the picture was posted to social media, he has been contacted by media across the five continents.