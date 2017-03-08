Malta's iconic Azure Window collapses into the sea

Malta’s iconic Azure Window has collapsed after strong gale force winds and storms hit the island of Gozo.

The rock formation, a natural limestone arch, was created after two sea caves collapsed and was a popular site among locals and tourists, attracting thousands every year.

Malta’s prime minister Joseph Muscat tweeted about the incident, calling it “heartbreaking”.

The site from where one could admire it-Tieqa tad-Dwejra. Heartbreaking. pic.twitter.com/S4XV6MyKRu — Joseph Muscat (@JosephMuscat_JM) March 8, 2017

Reports commissioned over the years indicated that this landmark would be hard hit by unavoidable natural corrosion. That sad day arrived. — Joseph Muscat (@JosephMuscat_JM) March 8, 2017

After the Azure Window crumbled, locals headed towards the area to see the devastation for themselves, the Times of Malta reported. However, police posted a warning on Facebook, advising people to stay away from the site.

Roger Chessell was at the scene when the rocks collapsed at about 9.40am, and told the Times of Malta: “There was a big raging sea beneath the window.

“Suddenly, the arch collapsed into the sea with a loud whoomph, throwing up a huge spray. By the time the spray had faded, the stack had gone too.”

(RudolfT/Thinkstock)

Geologists had expressed concern over the formation’s longevity, concluding while erosion was inevitable, the structure was not in imminent danger of collapsing, in a study published just four years ago.

However, the government did implement a ban on walking across the rocks, making it a fineable offence.

The Azure Window was used as a filming location for several movies and TV series, with The Odyssey, Clash Of The Titans and Game Of Thrones all using it as a beautiful backdrop.