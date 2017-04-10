Malta or Ireland? Can you guess the location of this photo?

As we wind down from what was a glorious weekend of sunshine and continue to scroll through the multiple ‘beer garden pint’ photos clogging up our news feeds, we came across this photo taken by Jennifer O'Connell.

Guess where this was taken this afternoon.... ⛱☀️ pic.twitter.com/T8kyM8xoAy — Jennifer O'Connell (@jenoconnell) April 9, 2017

The white sands and turquoise sea had us automatically thinking of a mediterranean destination.

Some even guessed, Barbados.

Think again …

She actually snapped the photo in Derrynane, Co. Kerry.

Irish Times columist even went so far to call it “The George Clooney of beaches” and she's not wrong.

They call it the Kingdom for a reason, folks!

WOW, just WOW.