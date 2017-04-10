Malta or Ireland? Can you guess the location of this photo?

Back to Discover Home

As we wind down from what was a glorious weekend of sunshine and continue to scroll through the multiple ‘beer garden pint’ photos clogging up our news feeds, we came across this photo taken by Jennifer O'Connell.

The white sands and turquoise sea had us automatically thinking of a mediterranean destination.

Some even guessed, Barbados.

Think again …

She actually snapped the photo in Derrynane, Co. Kerry.

Irish Times columist even went so far to call it “The George Clooney of beaches” and she's not wrong.

They call it the Kingdom for a reason, folks!

WOW, just WOW.
By Anna O'Donoghue

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover