Malala Yousafzai asked Twitter what she should pack for university and the responses were perfect

Activist Malala Yousafzai is taking up her place at Oxford University in the coming weeks and turned to Twitter for help with her packing list.

So excited to go to Oxford!! Well done to all A-level students - the hardest year. Best wishes for life ahead! pic.twitter.com/miIwK6fNSf — Malala (@Malala) August 17, 2017

The youngest ever Nobel Prize winner, who narrowly avoided death in 2012 after being shot by the Pakistani Taliban for her outspoken campaigning over girls’ rights to an education, won a place in August to study philosophy, politics and economics at the prestigious university.

When it came to packing for her new home, however, the 20-year-old needed some assistance.

Packing for university 😬 Any tips? Advice? Dos and dont's? #HelpMalalaPack — Malala (@Malala) September 30, 2017

Twitter users responded eagerly to Malala’s request, making all sorts of useful recommendations.

Some suggested a few things for comfort and cleanliness…

Bring flip flops to wear in the shower! Get double sided adhesives to put up pictures on your wall. Good luck and enjoy yourself :)! — s (@vegavibez) September 30, 2017

Bring a mattress pad with you! The beds are not very comfortable without them — Carli 💜 (@hoohoosmosh) September 30, 2017

HEADPHONES. Trust me. Noise cancelling ones, specifically — niyorlah (@donnapaulsenns) September 30, 2017

… and others for practicality.

Scissors. It's random but I needed them so many times those first few days, but failed to pack them. Have fun and good luck!!! — Gigi (@Gigi_M) September 30, 2017

Swiss army pen knife. Scissors, bottle opener, leather bodger. — Chris West (@littlerobbergrl) September 30, 2017

Plastic tubs with reliable lids serve not only as storage, but also as luggage. — Denise Clay (@denisethewriter) September 30, 2017

Coat hangers. Everyone forgets them. — Suzi Ovens (@SuziOvens) September 30, 2017

This lot were concerned with how to help Malala make friends and settle in.

A door wedge can be handy, as keeping the door open in your dormitory can help you make friends more quickly. — Shannon Coulter (@shannoncoulter) September 30, 2017

Actually DO pack the kitchen sink. It will be an amusing ice breaker. — St Locks Locksmiths (@saintlocks) September 30, 2017

This advice seemed like the best for someone studying at Oxford University.

People will tell you it's not practical to bring so many books. IGNORE THEM. Bring ALL the books your heart desires — kira (@kdbell89) September 30, 2017

Have more space for books than you do clothes. Also, don't forget to take pleasure in reading for enjoyment, as well as learning ✌🏼 — Steph Paige (@Steph__Paige) September 30, 2017

This last one is probably most important of all.

Good luck for your new adventure. Pack that brace and loving spirit of yours @Malala - that's all you ever need with you. ✨📦💪 — Emma Mildon (@EmmaMildon) September 30, 2017

Happy packing, Malala!