Malala Yousafzai asked Twitter what she should pack for university and the responses were perfect

Activist Malala Yousafzai is taking up her place at Oxford University in the coming weeks and turned to Twitter for help with her packing list.

The youngest ever Nobel Prize winner, who narrowly avoided death in 2012 after being shot by the Pakistani Taliban for her outspoken campaigning over girls’ rights to an education, won a place in August to study philosophy, politics and economics at the prestigious university.

When it came to packing for her new home, however, the 20-year-old needed some assistance.

Twitter users responded eagerly to Malala’s request, making all sorts of useful recommendations.

Some suggested a few things for comfort and cleanliness…

… and others for practicality.

This lot were concerned with how to help Malala make friends and settle in.

This advice seemed like the best for someone studying at Oxford University.

This last one is probably most important of all.

Happy packing, Malala!
