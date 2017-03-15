Major Harry Potter stars announced for Irish convention

If you’re a muggle like us you’re aware that one of the biggest Harry Potter conventions is on its way to Dublin in September.

Not only that, they’ve just announced some major Potter stars that will be in attendance.

None other than Luna Lovegod, Cho Chang, Blaise Zabini and Tom Riddle.

Can't wait for @LeakyCon this August, and on home turf! 💚☘️⚡️ https://t.co/sIccvqetm5 — Evanna Lynch (@Evy_Lynch) March 9, 2017

Attendee will have the chance to meet and take pictures with Irish actress Evanna Lynch and her fellow cast Katie Leung, Louis Cordice, Hero Fiennes-Tiffin on Fandom Expo Day.

For more information, check out the website.

The immersive Harry Potter fan experience, will be held in the CityWest hotel from August 31 to September 3.

Have you got your train ticket?