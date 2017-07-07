Magnusson looked wonderfully awkward as Vettel and Hamilton hashed it out at a press conference

F1 driver Kevin Magnusson starred as the long-suffering son between his divorced mum and dad at parents’ evening, as rivals Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel discussed that Baku collision at a press conference for the Austrian Grand Prix.

I'm in today's press conference alongside @LewisHamilton and Sebastian Vettel. Not sure I'm going to be talking much this time 😄 — Kevin Magnussen (@KevinMagnussen) July 6, 2017

The two sparring Formula 1 racers, whose seats were reportedly switched last minute, met once again following Vettel’s intentional bump into Hamilton’s car at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix last month.

Danish driver Magnusson sat diplomatically between the two as journalists piled attention on to the incident.

An angry Vettel drove into the back of Hamilton’s car and deliberately hit the side of his Mercedes after he wrongly believed the three-time world champion had brake-tested him during the June 25 race.

The German Ferrari driver was given a 10-second stop-and-go penalty, but was not hit with any subsequent investigation after claiming full responsibility for the collision, in an apology on his website.

Do you feel you got off lightly?

During the press conference, Vettel spoke of his regret and said: “It was the wrong move to drive alongside him and hit his tyre, that is I guess what you all want to hear about but there is nothing more to say.

“Am I proud of the moment? No. Can I take it back? No. Do I regret it? Yes.”

Hamilton called Vettel a “disgrace” following the collision and expressed his concern at the impression of the sport it would give to younger generations.

However, he accepted Vettel’s apology.

On Thursday, he was keen to leave it in the past.