#loveislove: The world celebrates the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia

The International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia known as IDAHOT or IDAHOBIT – is on May 17, and across the world people have been sharing one message…

Love is love.

Created in 2004, the day is supposed to draw attention to policymakers, social movements and the public to discrimination faced by LGBTI (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex) people.

According to its organisers, May 17 was chosen because it was on the same day in 1990 when the World Health Organisation decided to declassify homosexuality as a mental disorder.

The day has captured the imagination of people from a rich variety of languages and backgrounds. Which is not surprising either, as it is celebrated in more than 130 countries, including 37 where same-sex acts are illegal.

Public bodies have been sharing their support.

As have charities.

While from individuals, some of the messages have been passionate.

Others, a little silly.

While yet more, just very simple.

Love is love indeed.
