loveislove: The world celebrates the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia

The International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia known as IDAHOT or IDAHOBIT – is on May 17, and across the world people have been sharing one message…

Love is love.

Created in 2004, the day is supposed to draw attention to policymakers, social movements and the public to discrimination faced by LGBTI (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex) people.

According to its organisers, May 17 was chosen because it was on the same day in 1990 when the World Health Organisation decided to declassify homosexuality as a mental disorder.

Today is the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia & Biphobia! Love is worth fighting for. #LoveIsLove pic.twitter.com/F81WzQGDaA — ShumDario News (@ShumDarioNews) May 17, 2017

The day has captured the imagination of people from a rich variety of languages and backgrounds. Which is not surprising either, as it is celebrated in more than 130 countries, including 37 where same-sex acts are illegal.

Public bodies have been sharing their support.

We raised the #rainbow flag today on International day against Homophobia, Transphobia & Biphobia #IDAHOBIT pic.twitter.com/PYypMQDQgK — MFA Iceland 🇮🇸 (@MFAIceland) May 17, 2017

As have charities.

While from individuals, some of the messages have been passionate.

Nobody should be treated differently because of who they are or who they love. Stand proud & remember that you're loved & free. #loveislove — Jeeniya (@jeeniya90) May 17, 2017

Others, a little silly.

While yet more, just very simple.

And Love is Love is Love is Love cannot be killed or swept aside ✌🏽 #loveislove — Franklin Lake (@FranklinLake_) May 17, 2017

Love is love indeed.