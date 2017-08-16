Love rum? Love prosecco? Here’s the perfect cocktail for National Rum Day
We love it when a national drinks day falls on a weekday because you have the perfect excuse for a midweek cocktail.
Today is National Rum Day and if you don’t usually find yourself ordering a rum and coke at a bar, we have a tropical suggestion that will appeal to just about anyone’s taste. Because who doesn’t love prosecco?
Transport yourself straight to the beach with this coconut rum, pineapple and prosecco Bellini, a skinnier version of a pina colada if you like…
Ingredients
25ml Koko Kanu
20ml pure pineapple juice
Prosecco to top up
Method
1. Pour Koko Kanu into a champagne flute
2. Add pineapple juice and stir with a bar spoon
3. Top up with prosecco
4. Stir with a long bar spoon
5. Garnish with a pineapple leaf
Koko Kanu is available to buy at Sainsbury’s and Ocado, RRP £19.
