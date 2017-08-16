Love rum? Love prosecco? Here’s the perfect cocktail for National Rum Day

We love it when a national drinks day falls on a weekday because you have the perfect excuse for a midweek cocktail.

Today is National Rum Day and if you don’t usually find yourself ordering a rum and coke at a bar, we have a tropical suggestion that will appeal to just about anyone’s taste. Because who doesn’t love prosecco?

Transport yourself straight to the beach with this coconut rum, pineapple and prosecco Bellini, a skinnier version of a pina colada if you like…

(Koko Kanu/PA)

Ingredients

25ml Koko Kanu

20ml pure pineapple juice

Prosecco to top up

Method

1. Pour Koko Kanu into a champagne flute

2. Add pineapple juice and stir with a bar spoon

3. Top up with prosecco

4. Stir with a long bar spoon

5. Garnish with a pineapple leaf

Koko Kanu is available to buy at Sainsbury’s and Ocado, RRP £19.