Louis Walsh narrates Christmas film … made for dogs

Louis Walsh has said he hopes Simon Cowell and Sharon Osbourne’s pets tune in to watch his new TV effort – a film created especially for dogs to improve their moods.

The music manager, who stars alongside Cowell and Osbourne as a judge on The X Factor, is lending his voice to Merry Woofmas as the narrator.

Walsh said: “I’ve absolutely loved narrating this special Christmas movie for dogs. It’s been really interesting to learn how pets are stimulated by different sounds and I hope they enjoy my voiceover in this film.

“I’ll definitely be encouraging Sharon and Simon’s dogs to give this a watch with me this Christmas!”

Merry Woofmas will premiere on TV channel Christmas 24, which is dedicated to showing festive films.

It tells the story of Holly, a Pyrenean sheepdog, who wants a big, juicy bone under the Christmas tree as her one and only gift.

The short film includes cameos from Instagram star dogs Ramsey the Staffy, Marcel Le Corgi and Mika the Husky, who have a combined online following of more than 300,000.

Throughout the film, Walsh’s voice goes through a range of tones, changing in pitch and cadence, in order to appeal to dogs, and the script sees him use specific words that the animals are familiar with and which could trigger positive reactions.

It has also been filmed in a dog’s colour spectrum of blue and yellow.

Pet behaviourist Dr Candy d’Sa, who worked with Christmas 24 on the script, said: “It’s important to realise that dogs see the world in a very different way to us humans, and respond differently to certain audio and visuals.

“I think it’s great that there’s now a Christmas film specifically developed for dogs, so the whole family can sit back, relax and enjoy a Christmas film together this festive season.”

:: Christmas 24 launches this weekend, and Merry Woofmas will air at 4.50pm on October 28, both on the channel and on Facebook.