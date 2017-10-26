Louis Theroux responds to parody Twitter account by filming himself reading joke tweet

Louis Theroux has responded to a joke Twitter account by recording himself reading one of the account’s parodies aloud.

The account in question, Louis Theroux Bot, comically imitates the documentary maker by coming up with bizarre introductions to Theroux films which might have been.

I'm in Amsterdam to meet Hannah, a former IT expert turned cybergoth who believes Hull is a portal to Hell — Louis Theroux Bot (@louistherouxbot) October 25, 2017

“I’m in Amsterdam to meet Hannah, a former IT expert turned cybergoth who believes Hull is a portal to Hell,” reads one example tweet from the account.

It’s this tweet which drew the attention of 47-year-old Theroux.

Alright, you asked for it. If this gets enough retweets I'll record it. Using my real voice. https://t.co/hg5ssu7TdJ — Louis Theroux (@louistheroux) October 25, 2017

“Alright, you asked for it. If this gets enough retweets I’ll record it. Using my real voice,” he wrote, quoting the joke account’s tweet about Hannah the cybergoth.

Naturally, with Theroux’s 1,75 million followers on Twitter, it didn’t take long for Theroux’s request for a response to be met – attracting more than 40,000 retweets.

So now Theroux has indeed recorded himself saying the comical introduction in his own voice, in a response which has immediately gone viral.

Et voila! I did it in quite a serious mode. I guess it felt like a pretty important story. @louistherouxbot pic.twitter.com/5wCYevz5Mo — Louis Theroux (@louistheroux) October 26, 2017

“Et voila! I did it in quite a serious mode. I guess it felt like a pretty important story,” wrote Theroux with the video.

Theroux’s amusing engagement with the parody Twitter account wasn’t without difficulties however, as he initially struggled to upload a recording of his voice to the social media site.

I’ve recorded it. Seriously though how do you upload a sound file onto Twitter? https://t.co/InehIj7CPl — Louis Theroux (@louistheroux) October 26, 2017

“I’ve recorded it. Seriously though how do you upload a sound file onto Twitter?” he wrote.

Theroux’s latest series of documentaries on the BBC, Dark States, has focused on human crises including heroin addiction and sex trafficking in US cities. He returns on BBC Two on Sunday at 9pm for a special called Talking To Anorexia.