Lordy! James Comey quote lights up Twitter

Back to Discover Home

Twitter users have latched on to former FBI director James Comey's use of the word "lordy" during his Capitol Hill testimony about his interaction with US President Donald Trump.

Mr Comey told senators: "Lordy, I hope there are tapes," in referring to his meetings with Mr Trump.

The term quickly became a trending topic on Twitter.

Former New York City US attorney Preet Bharara, who was also fired by Mr Trump, echoed Mr Comey's statement, writing: "We can all agree with Jim Comey that, Lordy, we hope there are tapes."

Captain America actor Chris Evans quickly weighed in, saying he wanted Mr Comey's phrase on a T-shirt.

For those unaccustomed to hearing the word, dictionary maker Merriam-Webster tweeted a definition.

They said the expression is used to express surprise or strength of feeling and was first used in 1843.

AP

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover