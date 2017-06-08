Lordy! James Comey quote lights up Twitter

Twitter users have latched on to former FBI director James Comey's use of the word "lordy" during his Capitol Hill testimony about his interaction with US President Donald Trump.

Mr Comey told senators: "Lordy, I hope there are tapes," in referring to his meetings with Mr Trump.

The term quickly became a trending topic on Twitter.

Former New York City US attorney Preet Bharara, who was also fired by Mr Trump, echoed Mr Comey's statement, writing: "We can all agree with Jim Comey that, Lordy, we hope there are tapes."

We can all agree with Jim Comey that, Lordy, we hope there are tapes. — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) June 8, 2017

Captain America actor Chris Evans quickly weighed in, saying he wanted Mr Comey's phrase on a T-shirt.

I need 'Lordy, I hope there are tapes' on a t-shirt — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) June 8, 2017

How about a t-shirt of you wearing that t-shirt? Let me know where to send this 😜 pic.twitter.com/meNi8eGeDv — Mint@MintMintDoodles (@mintmintdoodles) June 8, 2017

For those unaccustomed to hearing the word, dictionary maker Merriam-Webster tweeted a definition.

Waiting for the @MerriamWebster tweet re “Lordy." — J. Lester Feder (@jlfeder) June 8, 2017

They said the expression is used to express surprise or strength of feeling and was first used in 1843.

AP