Lord Sugar forgot to attach a picture to a ‘what is this’ tweet and the internet made some odd suggestions

Lord Sugar spent his Sunday firmly on Twitter, mainly tweeting about the football. However, once the game was done, he took to the platform to ask Twitter users for some help identifying something in his “yard”.

Found this in my yard do you know what it is? — Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) August 20, 2017

The tweet probably should have had a picture attached, so the online public could help him identify the item in question.

Without that though, Twitter users were forced to reach their own conclusions.

First came the very obvious replies, pointing out exactly what he had tweeted. A tweet.

Definitely a tweet! — Nigel Harvey (@HarveyNjharvey) August 20, 2017

Looks like a Tweet. — El Duderino (@Dude_JLebowski) August 20, 2017

It's a rare bird which is known as a "Tweet". You're very lucky to have seen one. Good for you. — Emma Jones (@EmmaJon70639) August 20, 2017

Call me silly, but it look's like the lesser spotted picture missing tweet? — lee (@Mr_Bobblehead73) August 20, 2017

Many referenced his support of Tottenham Hotspur, who lost to Chelsea on Sunday.

A losers betting slip on a Spurs win today! — Neil (@TrueEnglander) August 20, 2017

Is it 3 points? — Richie Smith (@Gladbachsaint) August 20, 2017

The Spurs attack? — Richard Sugarman (@sugarman501) August 20, 2017

Others just used the opportunity to make silly suggestions…

A multi million pound yacht .... duh pic.twitter.com/FF99sO5dyW — Gordon Price (@gster44) August 20, 2017

… particularly ones based on odd tasks from his hit show The Apprentice.

I'm guessing either a boiler, 6 cakes costing £12.99, a bottle of botox, a make up brush or a dead horse? — The Life Guru🐝 (@LifeGuru__) August 20, 2017

Whatever it is, user Jules is pretty sure it’s theirs.

It's mine, be a love and post it back to me, cheers. — Jules 🐏 (@MuttonMolester) August 20, 2017

Let’s hope he gets the answer he needs soon – maybe he’ll upload a photo next time.