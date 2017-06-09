Lord Buckethead and Elmo stole the limelight in Theresa May's constituency

If Theresa May wanted someone to take some of the focus off a disappointing showing at the polls as she took the stage in her Maidenhead constituency, she was in luck.

Standing alongside the UK Prime Minister as her victory was announced was a motley assortment of candidates including a man dressed as Elmo and someone named Lord Buckethead.

The other candidates standing with Prime Minister Theresa May include Elmo and a man dressed as one of the Knights Who Say “Ni!” pic.twitter.com/S5TEoBLGL8 — Scott Bixby (@scottbix) June 9, 2017

Folks, the Brits have Elmo, Boss Hogg, and Trash Can Darth Vader as candidates. They never get to make fun of our elections again. pic.twitter.com/Sic6x2EeFa — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 9, 2017

For the record, Lord Buckethead grabbed 249 votes – a considerably better performance than Elmo, also known as Bobby Smith, who won only three.

'Mon yersel' Bobby Elmo Smith. Three votes is a noble figure. — PeatWorrier (@PeatWorrier) June 9, 2017

For many it was a symbol of what’s great about British democracy.

Good to see Lord Buckethead clapping politely at Teresa May's count. That's democracy. — Jeremy Bowen (@BowenBBC) June 9, 2017

Prime Minister Theresa May speaks while her electoral rival Lord Buckethead looks on. Truly, democracy is a beautiful thing. pic.twitter.com/6lQqeD5xb0 — Nathan McDermott (@natemcdermott) June 9, 2017

I love Britain man 😂 Lord Buckethead and Elmo standing up against Theresa May #GE2017 pic.twitter.com/p0Y884jaxE — ZAKER (@ZakerAlii) June 9, 2017

A man called 'Lord Buckethead', dabbing on the same stage as the Prime Minister. British politics is just outrageous on so many levels. — Si (@PhantomGoal) June 9, 2017

Only in Britain...our current Prime Minister, Lord Buckethead and Elmo standing for parliament #GE2017 pic.twitter.com/uLAF0joog1 — Sheetal Parmar (@SheetalParmar) June 9, 2017

BBC journalist at the count in Maidenhead: "Theresa May is standing between Lord Buckethead & Screaming Lord Hope". I love this country. — Stewart Wood (@StewartWood) June 9, 2017

Bizarre.

I am delighted to know that in a mythical place called Maidenhead, a British Prime Minister shares a stage with a certain Lord Buckethead. — David Simon (@AoDespair) June 9, 2017

Theresa May actually had to run against some sheriffy guy, a guy in an Elmo suit and the one dude in black called "Lord Buckethead." pic.twitter.com/OomKtphk8x — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) June 9, 2017

Congrats to "Lord Buckethead" for getting 249 votes against Prime Minister May in her seat. I didn't even make that up — Bill Humphrey in MA (@BillHumphreyMA) June 9, 2017

Be in no doubt, the dark Lord was taking the election very seriously.

My team and I are "confident but not complacent" about a swing to Buckethead (from the last election). #2017election — Lord Buckethead (@LordBuckethead) June 9, 2017

And he was more than happy with the result.

No word yet from Elmo.