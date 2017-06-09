Lord Buckethead and Elmo stole the limelight in Theresa May's constituency
If Theresa May wanted someone to take some of the focus off a disappointing showing at the polls as she took the stage in her Maidenhead constituency, she was in luck.
Standing alongside the UK Prime Minister as her victory was announced was a motley assortment of candidates including a man dressed as Elmo and someone named Lord Buckethead.
The other candidates standing with Prime Minister Theresa May include Elmo and a man dressed as one of the Knights Who Say “Ni!” pic.twitter.com/S5TEoBLGL8— Scott Bixby (@scottbix) June 9, 2017
Folks, the Brits have Elmo, Boss Hogg, and Trash Can Darth Vader as candidates. They never get to make fun of our elections again. pic.twitter.com/Sic6x2EeFa— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 9, 2017
For the record, Lord Buckethead grabbed 249 votes – a considerably better performance than Elmo, also known as Bobby Smith, who won only three.
'Mon yersel' Bobby Elmo Smith. Three votes is a noble figure.— PeatWorrier (@PeatWorrier) June 9, 2017
For many it was a symbol of what’s great about British democracy.
Good to see Lord Buckethead clapping politely at Teresa May's count. That's democracy.— Jeremy Bowen (@BowenBBC) June 9, 2017
Prime Minister Theresa May speaks while her electoral rival Lord Buckethead looks on. Truly, democracy is a beautiful thing. pic.twitter.com/6lQqeD5xb0— Nathan McDermott (@natemcdermott) June 9, 2017
I love Britain man 😂 Lord Buckethead and Elmo standing up against Theresa May #GE2017 pic.twitter.com/p0Y884jaxE— ZAKER (@ZakerAlii) June 9, 2017
A man called 'Lord Buckethead', dabbing on the same stage as the Prime Minister. British politics is just outrageous on so many levels.— Si (@PhantomGoal) June 9, 2017
Only in Britain...our current Prime Minister, Lord Buckethead and Elmo standing for parliament #GE2017 pic.twitter.com/uLAF0joog1— Sheetal Parmar (@SheetalParmar) June 9, 2017
BBC journalist at the count in Maidenhead: "Theresa May is standing between Lord Buckethead & Screaming Lord Hope". I love this country.— Stewart Wood (@StewartWood) June 9, 2017
Bizarre.
I am delighted to know that in a mythical place called Maidenhead, a British Prime Minister shares a stage with a certain Lord Buckethead.— David Simon (@AoDespair) June 9, 2017
Theresa May actually had to run against some sheriffy guy, a guy in an Elmo suit and the one dude in black called "Lord Buckethead." pic.twitter.com/OomKtphk8x— Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) June 9, 2017
Congrats to "Lord Buckethead" for getting 249 votes against Prime Minister May in her seat. I didn't even make that up— Bill Humphrey in MA (@BillHumphreyMA) June 9, 2017
Be in no doubt, the dark Lord was taking the election very seriously.
My team and I are "confident but not complacent" about a swing to Buckethead (from the last election). #2017election— Lord Buckethead (@LordBuckethead) June 9, 2017
And he was more than happy with the result.
249! A new Buckethead record! Something to celebrate, eh? #GeneralElection17 pic.twitter.com/cCx7Utc8EL— Lord Buckethead (@LordBuckethead) June 9, 2017
No word yet from Elmo.
