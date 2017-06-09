Lord Buckethead and Elmo stole the limelight in Theresa May's constituency

If Theresa May wanted someone to take some of the focus off a disappointing showing at the polls as she took the stage in her Maidenhead constituency, she was in luck.

Standing alongside the UK Prime Minister as her victory was announced was a motley assortment of candidates including a man dressed as Elmo and someone named Lord Buckethead.

For the record, Lord Buckethead grabbed 249 votes – a considerably better performance than Elmo, also known as Bobby Smith, who won only three.

For many it was a symbol of what’s great about British democracy.

Bizarre.

Be in no doubt, the dark Lord was taking the election very seriously.

And he was more than happy with the result.

No word yet from Elmo.
