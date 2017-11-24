LOOK: It’s snowing in Mayo

Although Met Éireann issued a status yellow weather alert of warning of snow and ice across the country yesterday, not all of us believed that we’d have ourselves a white Christmas, writes Anna O’Donoghue.

And we still couldn’t believe our eyes when we came across this video from Mid-West Radio on our timelines this morning.

The 17-second video shows the an abundance of snow in Bonniconlon, near the Mayo-Sligo border.

SNOW! SETTLED SNOW!

Heavy snow in Bonniconlon, near the Mayo Sligo border this morning! pic.twitter.com/QnjlJNSQPA — Mid West Radio (@radiomidwest) November 24, 2017

Tá sé ag sneachta ⛄️ pic.twitter.com/ncTxlF3wo5 — Ireland / Celine (@ireland) November 24, 2017

The snow and ice warning is valid from this morning until 12 noon on Saturday.

Safe driving, folks!