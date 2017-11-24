LOOK: It’s snowing in Mayo
Although Met Éireann issued a status yellow weather alert of warning of snow and ice across the country yesterday, not all of us believed that we’d have ourselves a white Christmas, writes Anna O’Donoghue.
And we still couldn’t believe our eyes when we came across this video from Mid-West Radio on our timelines this morning.
The 17-second video shows the an abundance of snow in Bonniconlon, near the Mayo-Sligo border.
SNOW! SETTLED SNOW!
Heavy snow in Bonniconlon, near the Mayo Sligo border this morning! pic.twitter.com/QnjlJNSQPA— Mid West Radio (@radiomidwest) November 24, 2017
Well, I'll be! Snow, no less!! And settled too! 😳🙄 #sneachta #mayo :(— Michelle Ní (@ndshewonderswhy) November 24, 2017
Tá sé ag sneachta ⛄️ pic.twitter.com/ncTxlF3wo5— Ireland / Celine (@ireland) November 24, 2017
The snow and ice warning is valid from this morning until 12 noon on Saturday.
Safe driving, folks!
