Look at what's replacing the iconic Cork mural at the old Kino cinema
In september the decision to paint over the iconic mural on the former Kino Cinema on Washington Street received an array of criticism online.
The original mural, painted by the internationally acclaimed Cork street artist ‘fin DAC’, depicted a tattooed girl lying on her side, wearing a t-shirt with the Cork band, the Frank and Walters.
Over the years it became a staple of the city and people were furious when photos of it being painted over appeared online.
New owner of the site, Philip O’Connor told the Evening Echo at the time that a new mural from a local artist is soon to be installed on the site by local artist, Fiona Geary.
Today is that day and judging by the reaction online people of Cork are very happy with it.
The Kino rises again with a striking mural- looking forward to seeing the result! #purecork #Cork @PhotosCork @CorkAirport pic.twitter.com/CMPylFklvX— Niall Twamley (@ntwamley) October 24, 2017
The new mural at the Kino is looking good. pic.twitter.com/MUih3zGSMZ— Brian Clayton (@brianclayton) October 24, 2017
New Kino mural is kicking off https://t.co/P8DK5DR8GS (Follow my Instagram https://t.co/kbdD7iqJLi) pic.twitter.com/CLPeWqKCg5— Damien Mulley ¸ (@damienmulley) October 23, 2017
The new and improved Kino venue opens this Friday 25.
