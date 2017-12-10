Look at all these good dogs playing in the snow
The only thing better than a dog is a dog in the snow: fact.
With snow falling all over Ireland and the UK, there are good boys everywhere having the best time.
Look at this pooch who just needed to do a lap of the garden.
nothing better than your dog's first snow day #uksnow #snowday pic.twitter.com/1usDh97RH2— Joanna Seifert (@joanna_seifert) December 10, 2017
And another one.
My first time in real snow. . . #lovingit #snowday #snow #winter #jumpingpuppy #happydog #cold #whitesnow #snowdog #dogsinsnow #snowydog #dachshund #dogoftheday #doxielove #doxiefever #jumpingdog #whatisthiswhitestuff #christmas2017 #doxie #minaturedachshund #sausagedogcentral #sausagedogcentral #wienerdog #weenie #playfulpup #thoseears @dachshundappreciation @doxiefever @dogsofinstagram @doxiecentral @wienerdogworld @weenteam @mydogiscutest @sausagedogcentral
Action shots galore have flooded social media.
Love the snow! ❄️ #ear-tastic pic.twitter.com/cNAeuSA5oK— Ranieri the Dog (@RanieriDog) December 10, 2017
Here’s my dog loving the snow ❄️ pic.twitter.com/hEmQBzSioL— chels ☃️ (@ChBaby1223) December 10, 2017
.@SundayBrunchC4 Here’s my dog Reedus jumping in the snow. pic.twitter.com/6M6s6CIVCR— Ricky Wilson (@Rickontour) December 10, 2017
Who doesn’t feel just a little bit warmer after seeing a dog in snow?
What tis this white stuff? ?? #Abby #yorkie #yorkshireterrier #yorkiesofinstagram #yorkshireterriersofinstagram #iloveyorkshireterrier #ilovemyyorkie #ilovemydog #dogsofinstagram #dogsofinsta #dogs_of_instagram #dogsofig #rescue #rescuedog #rescuedogsofinstagram #ilovemyrescuedog #rescuesrock #snowday #snow #firstsnow #yorkiefamous #dogsinsweaters #dogsinpjs #cutestyorkie #dogsinsnow
The police have been busy sharing snaps of their dogs enjoying a day off.
Gp Mink enjoying the snow this morning pic.twitter.com/fq3ExqF7Wt— Gwent Police Dog Sec (@gpdogsection) December 10, 2017
Snow Dog Axel.... he’s currently eating his way through the park !! pic.twitter.com/OcfVGNFkl1— Graham Nuth (@PcGrahamNuth) December 10, 2017
📸Snap!📸... This years Xmas card sorted. Elvis and Ollie enjoying the snow today 😊 pic.twitter.com/JWmD8XOb7p— BTP Dog Section (@BTPDogs) December 10, 2017
Day ten of advent brings you the beautiful and courageous PD Nala, enjoying the snow. Please stay safe outside 🐾🤞 pic.twitter.com/8wDIsIesAU— EMOpSS Police Dogs (@EMOpSSPoliceDog) December 10, 2017
Just wonderful.
this is my dog in the snow in a parka As You Were TF x#uksnow pic.twitter.com/D898VJf8J6— Truck Festival (@TruckFestival) December 10, 2017
Although it has to be said, it’s not to everybody’s tastes.
