Look at all these good dogs playing in the snow

The only thing better than a dog is a dog in the snow: fact.

With snow falling all over Ireland and the UK, there are good boys everywhere having the best time.

Look at this pooch who just needed to do a lap of the garden.

And another one.

Action shots galore have flooded social media.

(Danny Lawson/PA)

Who doesn’t feel just a little bit warmer after seeing a dog in snow?

The police have been busy sharing snaps of their dogs enjoying a day off.

Just wonderful.

Although it has to be said, it’s not to everybody’s tastes.

