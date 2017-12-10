Look at all these good dogs playing in the snow

The only thing better than a dog is a dog in the snow: fact.

With snow falling all over Ireland and the UK, there are good boys everywhere having the best time.

Look at this pooch who just needed to do a lap of the garden.

And another one.

Action shots galore have flooded social media.

Here’s my dog loving the snow ❄️ pic.twitter.com/hEmQBzSioL — chels ☃️ (@ChBaby1223) December 10, 2017

.@SundayBrunchC4 Here’s my dog Reedus jumping in the snow. pic.twitter.com/6M6s6CIVCR — Ricky Wilson (@Rickontour) December 10, 2017

(Danny Lawson/PA)

Who doesn’t feel just a little bit warmer after seeing a dog in snow?

The police have been busy sharing snaps of their dogs enjoying a day off.

Gp Mink enjoying the snow this morning pic.twitter.com/fq3ExqF7Wt — Gwent Police Dog Sec (@gpdogsection) December 10, 2017

Snow Dog Axel.... he’s currently eating his way through the park !! pic.twitter.com/OcfVGNFkl1 — Graham Nuth (@PcGrahamNuth) December 10, 2017

📸Snap!📸... This years Xmas card sorted. Elvis and Ollie enjoying the snow today 😊 pic.twitter.com/JWmD8XOb7p — BTP Dog Section (@BTPDogs) December 10, 2017

Day ten of advent brings you the beautiful and courageous PD Nala, enjoying the snow. Please stay safe outside 🐾🤞 pic.twitter.com/8wDIsIesAU — EMOpSS Police Dogs (@EMOpSSPoliceDog) December 10, 2017

Just wonderful.

this is my dog in the snow in a parka As You Were TF x#uksnow pic.twitter.com/D898VJf8J6 — Truck Festival (@TruckFestival) December 10, 2017

Although it has to be said, it’s not to everybody’s tastes.