Local communities, businesses and charities are rallying round to help Grenfell Tower victims

Charities, individuals and even a football club have all stepped in to help those affected by a huge blaze at Grenfell Tower in west London.

Firefighters were called at 1am to the 24-storey block of flats in north Kensington, where six people are confirmed to have died but the toll is expected to rise.

Many of those affected by the fire had to flee their homes in their night clothes, and nearby St Clement’s Church was collecting clothes, food and water for those affected.

If you can help with clothes, food, blankets, toiletries etc please donate to: St Clements Church, 95 Sirdar Rd, W11 4EQ #GrenfellTower — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) June 14, 2017

People only have their pyjamas Need spare clothes, toys, toiletries - all ages:



St Clements Church

95 Sirdar Rd

W11 4EQ#GrenfellTower pic.twitter.com/DYRaqMSaF5 — Sophia Cannon (@SophiaCannon) June 14, 2017

St clement and st James church opens its doors to people who've been evacuated and other locals pic.twitter.com/2MIAh46ZT5 — Dan C (@dj_pingu) June 14, 2017

Al Manaar Mosque offered similar shelter and support to “anyone of any faith or no faith” who was affected by the blaze.

Al Manaar, the Muslim Cultural Heritage Centre Al-Manaar Mosque and Centre are open for use as a temporary shelter by anyone affected by the fire at Grenfell Tower. Anyone of any faith or no faith is most welcome to walk in to have some rest…

Two Mosques nearby #GrenfellTower offering shelter and necessities including Al Noor and Al Manaar pic.twitter.com/33UZN1CzGZ — Yasmina (@animsche) June 14, 2017

Sikh Gurudwaras also offered their services to evacuees.

Sikh Gurudwaras in London have started collecting and distributing spare clothes, toys, toiletries for #GrenfellTower evacuees! #Share pic.twitter.com/TT1cTWZXRp — Harjinder S Kukreja (@SinghLions) June 14, 2017

The Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea said there was a rest centre at the Harrow Centre in Freston Road.

Meanwhile, Tony Fernandes, chairman of Queens Park Rangers football club, said their nearby Loftus Road stadium could also be used as a support centre.

I have asked @QPRFC lee hoos to see if loftus road could be used a relief centre . Our community team will be mobilised. We will do whatever — Tony Fernandes (@tonyfernandes) June 14, 2017

💙 For those affected by #GrenfellTower fire, our doors and facilities at Loftus Road are open to you. — QPR FC (@QPRFC) June 14, 2017

Local youth and children’s charity The Rugby Portobello also stepped in to offer help.

It said they were “with many of the residents” and have asked people to “hold off on dropping anything to RPT until we can put together a list of what is needed”.

Many people, including former England rugby player Will Greenwood, urged the public to send emergency provisions to the trust.

The Rugby Portobello Trust needs urgent help with emergency provisions for Grenfell Tower block fire address: 221 Walmer Road London W11 4EY — Will Greenwood (@WillGreenwood) June 14, 2017

#GrenfellTower Blankets, clothes & water needed in Rugby Portobello community centre for evacuees. Please share & help if you can. — Marianne Miles (@MissMMiles) June 14, 2017

The British Red Cross said its volunteers were also at the scene.

Our volunteers are providing practical and emotional support at a rest centre for residents affected by this terrible fire. #GrenfellTower — British Red Cross (@BritishRedCross) June 14, 2017

Local businesses offered support, with mobile providers EE, telecommunications company TalkTalk and a local cafe, Goldfinger Factory, offering their stores to give aid to anyone that needed it.

We have a number of stores in the area of the #GrenfellTower

If you need to use a phone or social media to contact anyone, please come in. — EE (@EE) June 14, 2017

If anyone affected by #GrenfellTower needs a cup of tea, something to eat or just a place to rest, our office is open: 11 Evesham St. — TalkTalk Group (@TalkTalkGroup) June 14, 2017

Goldfinger Factory Our hearts go out to those affected by the #GrenfellTower tragedy. To anyone who needs help: our cafe PanellaLondon is offering a place to rest and shelter, food, water, cups of tea and love. We…

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver said all those affected were welcome in his restaurants for food and water.

To any of the 100's of FAMILIES effected by this terrible fire at Grenfell Tower Notting hill today, You are all welcome to come hang out in my restaurant and be fed and watered by my Jamies Italian team. We are in the Westfield just around the corner. Food and drink free of charge so just go and speak to my manager Juan and we will sort you out and give you some love .... this is for victims of the fire our thoughts, love and prayers are with you all big love jamie x x x x A post shared by Jamie Oliver (@jamieoliver) on Jun 14, 2017 at 2:27am PDT

He wrote: “To any of the 100′s of FAMILIES effected by this terrible fire at Grenfell Tower Notting hill today, You are all welcome to come hang out in my restaurant and be fed and watered by my Jamies Italian team. We are in the Westfield just around the corner. Food and drink free of charge so just go and speak to my manager Juan and we will sort you out and give you some love.”

As well as the companies and charities, there was also a desire to help among individuals in the local community, including singer Lily Allen and former England international rugby player Ugo Monye.

If anyone need a bed or a lift, or tea tweet me and I'll follow back. #NorthKensington — lily #labourtine🎈 (@lilyallen) June 14, 2017

I'm gonna get a few bits together. If anyone else fancies doing so, I'll be sending from the Twickenham Stoop main reception 11am 🙏🏾 https://t.co/xYmAhGWLJ8 — ugo monye (@ugomonye) June 14, 2017

If anyone needs help and a roof, please let me know. We live very near and can look after you. #GrenfellTower — emma freud (@emmafreud) June 14, 2017

If anyone needs a cup of tea, shelter or to use a phone, my flat is really close by - please DM #GrenfellTower — Emily Reynolds (@rey_z) June 14, 2017

A number of crowdfunding pages have been set up for those affected by the blaze, with one raising more than £20,000 within hours.

The appeal, on the JustGiving website, was set up by an account in the name of Haley Yearwood, with the note: “I am a teacher at a local school and know that many of our students and their families will be affected by this awful fire. It is a really close-knit community and the trauma will be felt for years to come. I’d like to help in any way possible.”

Anyone concerned for loved ones in the blaze can contact the Metropolitan Police casualty bureau on +44 800 0961 233.