LIVE CAM: Watch confused tourists walk around Temple Bar

Good Friday, the day of the year us Irish do the most ranting about, due to the pub closer.

Although this year the government lifted the ban, which finally puts an end to the 90-year-old restriction, but there’s one catch, it doesn’t come into play until next year.

Not only does that mean tonight will be the last of those epic Good Friday house parties, today is the last year we’ll be able to watch tourists walk aimlessly around Temple Bar, wondering why none of the famous pubs are open.

LIVE CAM: Watching confused tourists walk around Temple Bar today will make this day great #goodfriday #whatsdstoryhttps://t.co/Hqdm5x6MsV — Roisin Burke (@Journo_lady) April 14, 2017

The poor craythurs don’t know what’s going on.

Watch for yourself on EarthCam here.

Trust us it’ll make this Good Friday, great.