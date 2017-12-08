Little Lara reunited with beloved teddy after SVP appeal

A little girl who lost her favourite teddy when she accidentally included it in a generous donation to St. Vincent De Paul has been reunited with her fuzzy friend, writes Denise O’Donoghue.

Lara donated three bags of her toys to a St. Vincent De Paul branch in Kilkenny, but realised too late that her favourite bear was inside one.

She and her family rushed back to the shop to reclaim the toy but it had already been bought.

The shop, near St Canice’s Church, turned to social media to ask if the person who bought the bear would return it.

The appeal worked and teddy was brought back to the shop yesterday, where it was collected on Lara’s behalf by her mum, Ana.

Today, SVP sent us some photos of Lara’s overjoyed reaction when her bear was returned to her.

We’re so glad this story has a happy ending, and just in time for Christmas.