Little girl celebrated Christmas in July after she missed out due to cancer

A little girl who missed Christmas last year due to cancer has been able to meet Santa and enjoy a festive party after finishing her treatment.

The Christmas-themed day, held at Two Temple Place in London, was organised by Cancer Research UK Kids & Teens and TK Maxx. Festive activities included playing in the snow, riding a sleigh, decorating gingerbread and making baubles.

“Last year we didn’t get the Christmas we were hoping for as Agatha was in and out of hospital for treatment,” said six-year-old Agatha’s mum, Karen.

Agatha was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia when she was four, and started chemotherapy straight away.

“She even missed out on her school nativity play, which she had been practising for at home.”

Agatha completed her final treatment on Monday, so the party was perfect timing for a celebration.

Speaking at the special event, which 19 other children and young people attended, Karen said: “For Agatha to finish her treatment yesterday and come here and celebrate at this magical winter wonderland party today is just amazing.”